The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019

November 2nd, 2019

at

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

With Performances

by

Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston , Todd Galberth , Be Be Winans , Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Maranda Curtis and More

#2019LAMPLIGHTERAWARDS

Special Guest At The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards! Get Your Tickets Today was originally published on thelightnc.com

