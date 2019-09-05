CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

North Carolina Hurricane Shelters Open

US-WEATHER-ENVIRONMENT-HURRICANE

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

In advance of Hurricane Dorian, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by Governor Roy Cooper for residents and visitors of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island. There are shelters available at the old Sears in North Gate Mall in Durham, NC. About twenty people have sought refuge inside the building so far, and three meals are served daily. The shelter has more than 700 beds available as well as showers.

For a full list of shelters around the state click HERE.

Items To Bring To Shelters:

▪ Emergency kit.

▪ Bedding

▪ Clothing for a few days

▪ Daily medications and medical devices

▪ Chargers for phone and medical devices

▪ Items for infants and pets.

Courtesy ReadyNC

Must Read:

School Closings Due To Hurricane Dorian”>School Closings Due To Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Supply Kit: Are You Prepared?

Hurricane Dorian , North Carolina Shelter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
0 item
Beyonce Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Diana Ross +…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 1 day ago
09.04.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!
 1 day ago
09.04.19
2014 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Hair Care Brand
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Ari Lennox Talks Love For Missy Elliott, #DontMuteDC…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
It’s Official: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Make Public…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Fayetteville Man Accused Of Peeping Was Beaten By…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Are Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons Dating In…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Principal Who Banned So-Called “Risqué” Books Arrested For…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close