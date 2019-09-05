North Carolina Hurricane Shelters Open

In advance of Hurricane Dorian, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by Governor Roy Cooper for residents and visitors of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island. There are shelters available at the old Sears in North Gate Mall in Durham, NC. About twenty people have sought refuge inside the building so far, and three meals are served daily. The shelter has more than 700 beds available as well as showers.

Items To Bring To Shelters:

▪ Emergency kit.

▪ Bedding

▪ Clothing for a few days

▪ Daily medications and medical devices

▪ Chargers for phone and medical devices

▪ Items for infants and pets.

