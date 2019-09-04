CLOSE
Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival, some area schools have started to announce closings.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Cumberland County Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6.

After-school activities are canceled through Friday.

CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS

Clinton City Schools will be closed Thursday

ROBESON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Robeson County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

SAMPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Sampson County Schools will be closed Thursday.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

