Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival

It's officially Bey Day! Today, Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter turns 38 years young. Not only is she a living icon, the musical genius has orchestrated some of the most important business moves for the culture. From advocating for diversity during important collaborations to awarding scholarships to four historically black universities, Queen Bey is all about her people. Beyond her community work, Mrs. Carter is known to send social media in a frenzy each and every time she hits the red carpet or posts one of her caption-less Instagram photos. She went from custom made ensembles created by her mother, to couture gowns styled by some of the best stylists known to man. In honor of her 38th birthday, we're visiting 38 times Beyonce SLAYonce'd us.