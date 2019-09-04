Schools Start To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian’s Arrival

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival, some area schools have started to announce closings.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland County Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6.
After-school activities are canceled through Friday.
CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS
Clinton City Schools will be closed Thursday
ROBESON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Robeson County Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
SAMPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sampson County Schools will be closed Thursday.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
