Here’s The Update On Hurricane Dorian As Of 11 A.M. On Tuesday

According to Meteorologist Don Schwenneker at ABC11, “Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system.”

Dorian is currently a strong category 2 storm. It’s currently moving at 2 miles per hour.

