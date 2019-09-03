CLOSE
Here’s The Update On Hurricane Dorian As Of 11 A.M. On Tuesday

According to Meteorologist Don Schwenneker at ABC11, “Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system.”

Dorian is currently a strong category 2 storm. It’s currently moving at 2 miles per hour.

[caption id="attachment_3011800" align="alignleft" width="854"] Source: Julian Finney / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one adorable kid...and she has her own Instagram page and more than half a million followers to prove it! From nap time to snack time to tennis time, this toddler is one seriously busy baby. And we have to make note that today, September 1, is her second birthday! Serena, who is a Jehovah's Witness doesn't celebrate birthdays, but the tennis icon did make mention to her baby girl's special day on social media. "The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment," she wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of when her daughter was first born.  https://www.instagram.com/p/B13pSRjnwv0/?utm_source=ig_embed   So to give love to little Alexis Olympia, here she is living her best life on the 'Gram, baby-style.

 

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

