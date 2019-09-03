CLOSE
Mama Dip’s Granddaughter Opens Restaurant At NC Museum Of History

The North Carolina Museum of History is pleased to announce the opening of our new restaurant. Aptly named Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery, our new eatery serves up scrumptious Southern staples and mouth-watering daily specials.

At the helm of Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery is Tonya Council, granddaughter of late Southern culinary icon Mildred Council, a.k.a. Mama Dip. Tonya began waitressing at her grandmother’s original restaurant, Dip’s Country Kitchen, when she was 15 or 16, and has continued her passion for the restaurant industry ever since.

Council stays true to her grandmother’s style of cuisine, with traditional Southern comfort food like barbecue, chicken salad, fried green tomatoes, and (of course) sweet tea and cornbread. She also offers lighter fare like salads and grilled chicken, and family-friendly favorites like hamburgers, French fries and chicken tenders. Add delightful daily specials and delectable desserts, and you’ve got a meal fit for any museum visit or business lunch.

“I’m thrilled to open the Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery at the N.C. Museum of History,” said Council. “I grew up surrounded by classic Southern food, so the museum is the perfect venue to both continue that legacy while exploring more modern iterations of my family’s signature dishes.”

The Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery located on the R Level, and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Download the full menu HERE. Call 919-814-6980 or visit ncmuseumofhistory.org/sweet-tea-and-cornbread for more information.

 

