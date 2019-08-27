50 Cent Changes ‘Power’ Theme Song And People Are Big Mad

If you watched the season premier of Power on Sunday night, you immediately noticed a difference.
JOE WASN’T SINGING THE THEME SONG.
Instead of Joe, who has been singing the theme song since season one, this sixth and final season of the coveted series debuted with Trey Songz singing about the big rich town. This doesn’t sound like a big deal on the surface, right? BUT IT IS. Imagine that on the last season of The Jeffersons, you heard a new voice singing about movin on up. See? Blasphemous!
Naturally, people had some words for 50 Cent, the executive producer of the show. Mainly what people had to say was, “NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS.”
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady Michelle Obama Realness
1. Uses Her Platform To Speak Truth To Power1 of 7
2. The Queen Of Colors On The Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. Has A Smile And Sense Of Humor That Melts Our HeartsSource:Getty 3 of 7
4. The Epitome of Not Just Black Beauty, But All Beauty4 of 7
5. Always Dripping With Swag5 of 7
6. Slays The Magazine Covers...Everytime6 of 7
7. Never Afraid To Shift America's Mindset7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark