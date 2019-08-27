CLOSE
50 Cent Changes ‘Power’ Theme Song And People Are Big Mad

Power Season 6 Premiere

Source: Power / Starz

If you watched the season premier of Power on Sunday night, you immediately noticed a difference.

JOE WASN’T SINGING THE THEME SONG.

Instead of Joe, who has been singing the theme song since season one, this sixth and final season of the coveted series debuted with Trey Songz singing about the big rich town. This doesn’t sound like a big deal on the surface, right? BUT IT IS. Imagine that on the last season of The Jeffersons, you heard a new voice singing about movin on up. See? Blasphemous!

Naturally, people had some words for 50 Cent, the executive producer of the show. Mainly what people had to say was, “NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3055972" align="alignleft" width="979"] Source: LISA O'CONNOR/ Erika Goldring / Getty[/caption] It looks like Viola Davis will be taking on the role of a lifetime. In the upcoming Showtime anthology series, the Oscar winner will be playing none other than Former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to The Hollywood Reporter, First Ladies, a one-hour drama, will focus on the personal and political lives of some of the White House’s most famous spouses, with the first season showcasing Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies,” the logline reads, adding, “This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes.” The HTHAWM star and our #ForeverFLOTUS have met in the past. Earlier this year, Viola wished the "Queen" a "Happy Birthday," by tweeting out this throwback pic taken in the White House years ago. https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1086006484968689664?s=20 Clearly playing any First Lady isn't easy, but playing this country's first African-American one is going to be a challenge. An actress would have to dig deep and embody all the obstacles that Mrs. Obama had face from not wanting to be in the spotlight to being labeled as "an angry Black woman" from mainstream media to finding her own identity during the 8 years she and former President Obama lived in the White House. That, and whoever were to play her would have to channel that level of strength, regalness and sparkle, Michelle exudes every time she walks into a room. But here's what we know: If anyone can do it and do it well, it's Viola. So to celebrate this amazing casting news, here are 7 times that whether on the red carpet, speaking her mind or giving an inspiring speech, Viola Davis gave us First Lady Michelle Obama realness.

 

