Make it A GREAT Week!

Things to Remind Yourself Daily:

* I am AMAZING

* I CAN DO ANYTHING

* Positivity is a CHOICE

* I celebrate my INDIVIDUALITY

* I am prepared to SUCCEED!

Read Also:

Report: Obamas Close To Finalizing Purchase Of Beachfront Mansion In Martha’s Vineyard

Iconology: All Hail Missy Elliott, Queen Of Hip-Hop Afrofuturism!

#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: