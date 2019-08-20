CLOSE
Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A New Tech Program For The Youth!!!

According to TMZ, Russell’s “Why Not? Foundation” recently partnered with Chad Brownstein and the LA Conservation Corps to launch the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program to help “at-risk young adults,” in the Los Angeles area learn digital field skills that can help lead to job opportunities in the tech field.

Russell Westbrook Helps To Launch A New Tech Program For The Youth!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

