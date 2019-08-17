The PNC Arena Has A New Clear Bag Policy!

Don Waddell, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, today announced that PNC Arena will implement a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags permitted inside the venue. The policy will apply to guests attending all events at PNC Arena beginning September 18, 2019, prior to the Carolina Hurricanes first preseason home game.

“The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena,” said Waddell. “The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests.”

The new policy will apply to guests attending Carolina Hurricanes and NC State men’s basketball games as well as concerts, family shows, conventions and other special events held at PNC Arena. Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items and will be permitted to carry one of the following approved bags:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch / purse, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

An exception will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags, after a thorough inspection by a security representative. Diaper bags must be accompanied by the child.

Guests will be asked to return unapproved bags and other prohibited items to their vehicles or transfer belongings to an approved clear bag prior to entry. Approved items may be carried in their pockets, including keys, phones, wallets, etc. For a complete list of prohibited items, please visit www.PNCArena.com/Policies

The policy is subject to change at the discretion of PNC Arena management or in accordance with touring events. Other security measures will remain in place, including walk-through metal detectors as well as canine teams provided by K2 Solutions Inc.

For information on upcoming PNC Arena events, please visit www.PNCArena.com

