Get Ready For Food Truck Thursday In Knightdale!

The third Thursday of every month, from April to October, 2019 Food Truck Thursday will take place at Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Avenue, Knightdale.
There will be one food truck for lunchtime, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and then several at dinner, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be live music at dinner on the 3rd Thursday of the month:
- August 15
- September 19
- October 17
The food truck schedule, subject to change:
Lunch
- August 15: Baton Rouge Cuisine
- September 19: Sarges Chef
- October 17: Bam Pow Chow
Dinner
- August 15: Poblanos Tacos and More, The Humble Pig, Sweet Escapes
- September 19: Moonrunners, Redneck BBQ Lab, Frostbites
- October 17: Havana Daves, Woodpile BBQ, Bourbon Street Beignets
