It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get A Calvin Klein Ad Campaign And It’s Goals

Even Naomi Campbell knows something about patience and perseverance. The dark skin beauties‘ modeling career has spanned over the course of three decades; however, the 49-year-old is still reaching new milestones within her career. Her list of clients are long, ranging from Theirry Mugler to NARS and even Louis Vuitton; however, she’s never shot for household name Calvin Klein. Well, now she can add this American brand to her list. The British model shot for the brand celebrating their latest #MyCalvin ad campaign.

The supermodel turned YouTube blogger was photographed by Daniel Jackson who shot two photos of the model. The first photo is in #MyCalvins, featuring an editorial like black and white photo. Naomi looks so stunning! The second photo is #MyCalvins IRL (in real life). The campaign is illustrating both the sexy and stripped down (literally!) sides of the model.

She’s not alone in her latest campaign. The campaign also features Odell Beckham Jr., Bella Hadid, Diplo and more. In the video, you see Campbell looking into what seems to be a webcam, sitting on her couch. Sexy!

Both her “filtered” photo and her IRL (in real life) are absolutely stunning! There’s a reason why she’s still one of the best in the game.

What do you think about the ad campaign? Tell us in the comment section!

It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get A Calvin Klein Ad Campaign And It’s Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

