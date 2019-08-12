CLOSE
Don’t Miss Nina Simone Weekend At The NC Museum Of Art!

Nina Simone in the Netflix original documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Source: Photo courtesy of Peter Rodis/Netflix

In partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, North Carolina Arts Council, and Come Hear North Carolina (#ComeHearNC), the NC Museum of Art is planning a series of events that recognize the talent, legacy, and spirit of a beloved North Carolina musician. Celebrate August 16–18 with a concert and events, and donate to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s crowdfunding campaign to preserve Simone’s childhood home.

