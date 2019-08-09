Get Ready For Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week!

Indulge your palate during the Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week—a week long dining extravaganza showcasing the culinary talent in the heart of the capital city!
1. Devour decadent three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.
2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials. (Perfect for the Downtown Raleigh employee!)
Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh’s finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith's Love Stands The Test Of Time
13 photos Launch gallery
Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith's Love Stands The Test Of Time
1. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. LL Cool J and Simone SmithSource:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark