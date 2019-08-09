On Her Birthday, Let’s Revisit Some Of Whitney Houston’s Live Performances

Today would have been Whitney Houston’s 56th birthday. She passed away on February 11, 2012, just one day before the Grammy Awards. She was just 48 years old.
On her birthday, we’d like to share some videos of some of Whitney’s live performances.
View this post on Instagram
This is Why she is the voice! No one will ever be able to do what she does ever again! Just Perfection "Just Finnnnnnne youuuuuuuuuuur your your strength innnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnmn loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee she did that!❤️
View this post on Instagram
Such a beautiful performance!
