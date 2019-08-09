On Her Birthday, Let’s Revisit Some Of Whitney Houston’s Live Performances

Today would have been Whitney Houston’s 56th birthday. She passed away on February 11, 2012, just one day before the Grammy Awards. She was just 48 years old.

On her birthday, we’d like to share some videos of some of Whitney’s live performances.

The greatest love of Whitney pic.twitter.com/b5lRlvhdkG — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) August 7, 2019

When she says “harmony “ the church came out 💒🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/r0kBInkgsO — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) August 7, 2019

I don’t know what was going on with Whitney to make her sing this song like this 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/QzSaju0bcn — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) August 6, 2019

That Gospel roots babe 🙌🏾😳 pic.twitter.com/CuLTznY5wC — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) August 7, 2019

Whitney Houston – he has never failed me yet pic.twitter.com/F0BXBlEDdk — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) June 3, 2019

Whitney Houston – all the man that I need Saturday night live #SNL pic.twitter.com/9k9LVxjiYh — whitney houston (@legendofWhitney) June 3, 2019

