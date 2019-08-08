Lawn Chair Theater Is Back This Friday Night In Rocky Mount!

Pull up a seat for Lawn Chair Theatre beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown on the lawn of the Imperial Centre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfort. The movie is FREE!
- August 9- 8:00pm: How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World
- September 6- 7:30pm: Incredibles 2
