Lawn Chair Theater Is Back This Friday Night In Rocky Mount!

Continue reading Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Like hair, nails are an extension of your style and expression. Whether you're a manicure only, stiletto rocking, coffin shape or classic acrylic girl, you feel the sexiest when your nails are freshly done. From Cardi B to La La Anthony, these celeb ladies keep their nails as fly as their wardrobes.