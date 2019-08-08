CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Lawn Chair Theater Is Back This Friday Night In Rocky Mount!

24372643

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Pull up a seat for Lawn Chair Theatre beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown on the lawn of the Imperial Centre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfort. The movie is FREE!

 

  • August 9- 8:00pm: How to Train Your Dragon- The Hidden World
  • September 6- 7:30pm: Incredibles 2

 

US-MUSIC-COURT-CARDIB

Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

33 photos Launch gallery

Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Continue reading Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Like hair, nails are an extension of your style and expression. Whether you're a manicure only, stiletto rocking, coffin shape or classic acrylic girl, you feel the sexiest when your nails are freshly done. From Cardi B to La La Anthony, these celeb ladies keep their nails as fly as their wardrobes.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Imperial Centre , Lawn Chair , movie , Rocky Mount

Videos
Latest
Mask with hair on digital green-red and blue lines forming a lattice in 3D. Light painting
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 5 hours ago
08.08.19
Crab Potato Salad
Black Aunties Try Potato Salad Made By Other…
 7 hours ago
08.08.19
Skyscraper with a airplane silhouette
Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On…
 8 hours ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 8 hours ago
08.08.19
Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To…
 9 hours ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 10 hours ago
08.08.19
19 items
Just Like Diddy: 19 Times Christian Combs Was…
 10 hours ago
08.08.19
33 items
Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love
 11 hours ago
08.08.19
8 items
#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
“I Am A Black Man Before A Brand”:…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child
 1 day ago
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close