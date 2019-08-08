Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On Plane Is Suing Airline For $55 Million

We told you a few months ago about a Durham woman who had an unfortunate incident with vomit on a plane. Now Rosetta Swinney is suing Frontier Airlines for $55 million.
Imagine that you’re flying across country with your child and you find vomit in your child’s seat upon boarding your flight. You report the vomit to a member of the crew who allegedly tells you it’s not her job to clean the vomit. After a back and forth over the situation, you’re arrested and your child is placed in protective services.
This is the story that a local woman, Rosetta Swinney, is telling about a recent experience on Frontier Airlines.
TRIED IT: House Of CB's 'Ella' Dress In L+ Turned Out To Be The Perfect Baby Shower Look
20 photos Launch gallery