Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Are all of our 90s/early 2000s dreams about to come true? Is there a Destiny’s Child reunion in the works? Sources told The Sun that Beyoncé is looking to bring the iconic girl band back together for a 20th anniversary reunion tour.

“Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups,” the insider revealed.

Just recently, their debut album, The Writings On The Wall turned two decades old.

Kelly celebrated the momentous occasion by jamming to some of their old joints while sitting in her car.

“Happy Birthday, The Writings on the Wall. So blessed to be a part of such an amazing body of work. Can’t believe we were in our teens when we did this,” she wrote to accompany the video.

The timing would be perfect, given the success of other past reunion tours including B2K’s recent “Millennium” tour and the Spice Girls’ tour, which allegedly sparked the idea to link back up with the girls.

“[Beyonce] saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better.”

SEE ALSO: Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical With Je’Caryous Johnson

Now, all this talk is just talk for now, especially since Kelly recently said in an interview with Popculture.com that a reunion “hasn’t been on our radar.”

Continuing, “Everybody’s, like, basically doing their own projects right now and we’re just supporting each other.”

