Sign Your Kids Up For Youth Boxing In Raleigh!

Join us to learn basic boxing skills and techniques such as stance, guard, movement, jab, cross, and hook! This class will increase strength and improves endurance. This class will also include shadow boxing, partner drills and pad work. These skills will give youth self-defense tools as well as self-confidence.

Ages: 8-17 years old

When: Mondays & Wednesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. (Age 8-12), 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Ages 13 and older)

Course Fee: $25 per month

Register online via RecLink by clicking “Browse Programs/Camps” and “Advanced Search” with keyword “Youth Boxing”.

Worthdale Community Center

1001 Cooper Road

Raleigh, NC 27610

For more information, contact

Worthdale Community Center, 919-996-2730

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark