Sign Your Kids Up For Youth Boxing In Raleigh!

Join us to learn basic boxing skills and techniques such as stance, guard, movement, jab, cross, and hook! This class will increase strength and improves endurance. This class will also include shadow boxing, partner drills and pad work. These skills will give youth self-defense tools as well as self-confidence.
Ages: 8-17 years old
When: Mondays & Wednesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. (Age 8-12), 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Ages 13 and older)
Course Fee: $25 per month
Register online via RecLink by clicking “Browse Programs/Camps” and “Advanced Search” with keyword “Youth Boxing”.
- Worthdale Community Center
- 1001 Cooper Road
- Raleigh, NC 27610
For more information, contact
- Worthdale Community Center, 919-996-2730
#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn't Start
8 photos Launch gallery
#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn't Start
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark