CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And Ohio Mass Shootings

Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna slammed Donald Trump over his response to the mass shootings that happened in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH over the weekend.

One of the issues Rih has is with how easy it was for these gunman to legally acquire weapons.

“Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” she wrote in Instagram under his tweet about the El Paso shooting. “This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Bajan songstress also expressed outrage over Trump’s tone deaf views on what the real problems are in this country.  Instead of focusing on issues like gun control he prioritizes immigration and his notorious wall he wants built to stop immigration from Mexico.

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!,” she added.  “Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gunman Patrick Crusius marched into a Walmart in El Paso yesterday (Aug 3rd) and shot 20 people with one victim being reported dead.  Gunman Connor Betts terrorized a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, shooting 27 people leaving nine people dead.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And Ohio Mass Shootings was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Little Mermaid Live!’ Casts Queen…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Angela Bassett Gave Her Daughter An Image Of…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
LOL: ‘Drop It Low For Jesus’ Sketch Is…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music &…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close