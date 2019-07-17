It’s National Hot Dog Day! Check Out The Local Deals

Continue reading #Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

[caption id="attachment_3052279" align="alignleft" width="892"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] From When They See Us to How To Get Away With Murder to Pose, the 2019 Emmy nominations were melanated AF. Sadly, not every deserving person and project was lucky to be part of that elite crew. And while we know that these awards don’t define talent or impact, here are ten Black performers and creators that should have been nominated and weren’t. (But be clear: Emmy nom or not, these sistas are still winners in our eyes.)