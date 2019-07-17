It’s National Hot Dog Day! Check Out The Local Deals

18 reads Leave a comment
July 17th is National Hot Dog Day! Let’s celebrate with some local deals! But first, take our poll and share your favorite hot dog topping.
#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations
1. Mj Rodriguez, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Sanaa Lathan, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, "The Twilight Zone"Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Indya Moore, Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Danielle Brooks, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, "Orange Is The New Black"Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Danai Gurira, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, "The Walking Dead"Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Susan Kelechi Watson, Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, "This Is Us"Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Tracee Ellis Ross, Lead Actress In A Comedy, "black-ishSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Janet Mock, Outstanding Directing in A Drama Series, "Pose", "Love Is The Message"Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Natasha Rothwell, Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, "Insecure"Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Audra McDonald, Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, "The Good Fight"Source:Getty 10 of 10
