Hate Annoying Robocalls? NC Attorney General Asks You To Sign Petition

Attorney General Josh Stein launched a petition to stop robocalls yesterday. Stein is leading a bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls. The automated telephone calls often deliver a recorded message either on behalf of a political party or telemarketing company. The disruptive calls can also lead to scams and fraud.

Anyone who is concerned about robocalls and telemarketers to sign an online petition.

