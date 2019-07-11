CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s Kuteness Kooled Our Hearts

15 reads
Leave a comment
cardi

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

What? It’s already been one year since Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture into the world, but it feels like yesterday.

 

Remember, fans had been suspecting for months that the Grammy award winning rapper was with child, but it wasn’t until her classic performance on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump, that the suspicions were confirmed.

Although papa Offset already had three kids, Cardi call all the hell from family, fans and friends for getting pregnant at what seemed like the most pivotal moment of her young career.  But someway, somehow, the Bronx rapper manages to pull it off, and then some.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter from mines to yours ❤️

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

After giving birth, Cardi’s steam didn’t slow down one bit. She was featured on damn near every number one song that came out, and her debut album Invasion Of Privacy was still shooting it’s way up the charts. On top of all that success, she got to experience the bliss of first time motherhood.

View this post on Instagram

Day before summer jam.

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

When Kulture was first born, Cardi didn’t share pics of her new born baby girl for months, in an attempt to protect her from Internet trolls. But all she had to was post Kulture’s adorable chunky foot for us to know that she was raising a precious bundle of joy.

View this post on Instagram

She was so tiny 😪😪😪😢

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

In honor of baby Kulture’s first trip around the sun, hit the flip to take a look at some of her most heartwarming moments.

Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s Kuteness Kooled Our Hearts was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The…
 4 hours ago
07.11.19
15 items
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
Whoopi Goldberg On How She Married Three Times…
 7 hours ago
07.11.19
10 items
Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: The Family Malaysia Continues With…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
All The Feels: This Week’s Episode Of ‘Pose’…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
New 3D Images Of Durham Gas Explosion Released
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
NBA Star Kevin Durant In Gilpin Court Filming…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
10 items
Top 10 Most Beautiful Melninated Celebrities in Bikinis
 1 day ago
07.10.19
Only Mimi: All The Times Mariah Carey Did…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
Jodi Benson, The Original “Little Mermaid,” Defends Halle…
 1 day ago
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close