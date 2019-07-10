Durham Architect Phil Freelon Has Died

10 reads Leave a comment
Phil Freelon, the Durham-based architect who designed the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., has died at the age of 66 from complications with ALS. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, the same year that the museum opened. Freelon is survived by his wife, Grammy-nominated jazz performer Nnenna Freelon.
Freelon’s designs include the Durham Bulls ballpark, RDU’s Terminal Two, and Durham’s transportation station, the then-Charlotte Bobcats arena and the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco.
