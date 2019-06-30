Fantasia Barrino is a one woman show, who doesn’t need back ground dancers or background singers to delight her fans. She nails it when she also sings acapella, and a lot of artist can’t do that. Tasia, cites Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle and Aretha Franklin as her musical icons. Barrino, nicknamed “Baby Patti LaBelle” by her idol Patti LaBelle and dubbed the “Queen of Rock Soul”.

The public first got a look-see back in 2004, when she won American Idol and the rest is history. Barrino is the real deal whether singing on stage, acting in front of a camera or on Broadway.

On October 16, 2014, she was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FANTASIA

