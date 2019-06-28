TJMS
Woman Credits Her Mailman With Saving Her Life After Fall [Video]

A Georgia woman said she wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the quick actions of her mail carrier.

Mabel Walls, 79, fell down the front steps of her home in March and sliced one of her arteries on a decorative metal ornament in her yard, Channel 2 Action News reported.

She was bleeding heavily on her front sidewalk. Walls lives in a cul de sac, and said none of her neighbors were around as she screamed for help that afternoon. She believes she would have died there if her mailman, Mark Palmer, hadn’t arrived with her mail just in time.

The two recently reunited at Walls’ home, where she hugged “her angel” and thanked Palmer for stepping in to save her life.

“You deserve a hero’s award. You really do,” Walls said, calling her letter carrier a godsend as she hugged his neck.

“He really did save my life,” she said. “If he hadn’t been coming, no one else would have helped me.”

