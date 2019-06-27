CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed

0 reads
Leave a comment
Toni Braxton and SWV

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

The cause of death for Toni Braxton’s niece has been announced.

According to the medical examiner’s office In Maryland, Lauren Braxton died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner in which she died is still unknown.

Lauren is the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr.. At the time of her death back in April, the Braxton family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourn her loss.

There’s no word on how Lauren acquired the drugs in the first place. In December 2018, Maryland state leaders launched an initiative to combat the alarming increase of fentanyl overdoses by slapping drug dealers with longer sentences and no parole.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, was responsible for more than 1,400 deaths in Maryland last year.  That number is expected to rise.

Lauren Braxton was 24.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
 1 hour ago
06.27.19
You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie…
 2 hours ago
06.27.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Uses Her Mother’s Death…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Man Calls Police on Black Women at Pool,…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Authorities Seize $10 Million Worth of Cocaine at…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Carmelo Anthony Blasts Cheating Rumors: “That Sh*t Is…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned That 23…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Young Boys Attempt To Rob People At NC…
 4 hours ago
06.27.19
Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and…
 4 hours ago
06.27.19
5 items
Kim Kardashian Launches Shapewear Line In 9 Shades…
 22 hours ago
06.26.19
“It Wasn’t Another Person”: Monica Talks Divorce &…
 23 hours ago
06.26.19
Artist That Have Never Won A Grammy /…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close