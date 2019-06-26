CLOSE
Crabtree Valley Mall Unveils Upgrade Project

Looking for another reason to visit Crabtree Valley Mall?  Mall officials are working on doing just that with their new project plans.

Officials with Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall have unveiled a new, nearly $300 million plan for the vacant space, formerly occupied by Sears, along Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road.

Mall officials are asking the city to rezone the former Sears site to create a new mixed-use experience that would include retail, office space and hotel in a 30-story tower.

“This redevelopment will allow us to improve stormwater and pedestrian circulation while offering more entertainment, employment, and open spaces for everyone to enjoy,” officials said in a news release. “Our focus is on the future and positioning the Crabtree Valley region for continued success for decades to come.”

To remain competitive in today’s market, mall officials said they are working to meet the changing needs of the community while also providing guests with new reasons to visit Crabtree Valley as a destination.

