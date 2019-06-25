CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Doorbell Camera Captures Stranger Pooping In Man’s Driveway

4 reads
Leave a comment
Exterior of two story house with driveway

Source: Eric Hernandez / Getty

Seems like the very popular doorbell cameras are very handy…they let you see who’s ringing your doorbell. They allow you to know when your packages have been delivered to your front door. And they can also capture strangers pooping in your driveway.

A Florida man’s doorbell camera captured a stranger squatting to poop in the man’s driveway. The offender left the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself in the driveway.

The homeowner, Wilton Thomas, told local news, “I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go. He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem – but in my driveway?”

Police are trying to identify the individual.

 

 

2019 BET Awards - Show

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

21 photos Launch gallery

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

Continue reading The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

[caption id="attachment_3052461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anthony Harvey - PA Images / Getty[/caption] Back in the 90s, Method Man provided us hood lyrics and gave us eye candy realness. The legendary Wu-Tang rapper made an appearance on the BET Awards to perform his hood classic You're All I Need alongside Mary J Blige and the delegation agrees, he is still fine as hell. https://twitter.com/935KDAY/status/1143143857330147329 Here's 21 photos of the gorgeous gangsta...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

driveway , Florida , poop

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex Fiance…
 5 hours ago
06.25.19
Get The Look: All The Details On Regina…
 5 hours ago
06.25.19
14 items
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
[VIDEO] Tyler Perry Gives Uplifting Speech at 2019…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly…
 23 hours ago
06.24.19
Couple looking at pile of money
NC Lottery Winners Split $7.8 Million
 23 hours ago
06.24.19
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Blessed Us With A Word At…
 1 day ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close