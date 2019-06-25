Doorbell Camera Captures Stranger Pooping In Man’s Driveway

Seems like the very popular doorbell cameras are very handy…they let you see who’s ringing your doorbell. They allow you to know when your packages have been delivered to your front door. And they can also capture strangers pooping in your driveway.

A Florida man’s doorbell camera captured a stranger squatting to poop in the man’s driveway. The offender left the mess and the shirt he used to clean himself in the driveway.

The homeowner, Wilton Thomas, told local news, “I know when it comes on for you to go, you have to go. He could have drove himself right toward the left in the fence toward the coconut tree and do what he wanted to do there. That would be no problem – but in my driveway?”

Police are trying to identify the individual.

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell 21 photos Launch gallery The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell 1. "The Cobbler" Premiere - 2014 Toronto International Film Festival Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. ONE MusicFest Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. Watch What Happens Live - Season 12 Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3 Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. TCA Turner Summer Press Tour 2017 - Presentation Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. Method Man Mtv Trl Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 5 Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 5, 2017 Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Method Man and RedMan In Concert - New York, NY Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Celebrities Visit Build - April 11, 2018 Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 17, 2018 Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. 2018 Turner Upfront Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 9, 2018 Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Celebrities Visit Build - May 14, 2019 Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Method Man And Redman Perform At O2 Academy Brixton Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell [caption id="attachment_3052461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anthony Harvey - PA Images / Getty[/caption] Back in the 90s, Method Man provided us hood lyrics and gave us eye candy realness. The legendary Wu-Tang rapper made an appearance on the BET Awards to perform his hood classic You're All I Need alongside Mary J Blige and the delegation agrees, he is still fine as hell. https://twitter.com/935KDAY/status/1143143857330147329 Here's 21 photos of the gorgeous gangsta...

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark