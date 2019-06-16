CLOSE
Horrifying Video: Cop Aiming Gun At Black Family After a 4-Year Old Takes Doll From Store

Border Security Expo 'Demo Day' Held Near San Antonio

Source: John Moore / Getty

Growing up, my mother was no-nonsense when it came to shopping. To this very day, I can hear these words resonating, “When we get in this store, don’t touch nothin’.” Don’t ask for nothin’ either. Because it’s going to be “NO”.

The incident on the video below could have caused a Arizona family their lives, when a 4-year old took a doll from the Family Dollar Store without her parents knowledge.

Phoenix Police are investigating the incident of the alleged misconduct by some of its officers. Meanwhile, the Phoenix couple has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city after a video showing police officers arresting and drawing a gun on them after their 4-year-old daughter allegedly stole a doll.

