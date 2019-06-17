CLOSE
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]

Luenell

Source: Luenell / Richmond Funny Bone

Laugh with Luenell as she sits down with Persia Nicole on The Ko-Show to talk about what she calls the assassination of Nipsey Hussle, getting groped by Cuba Gooding Jr. and her favorite sexual position.

