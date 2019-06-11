Morning Motivation: Words Of Wisdom

1 reads Leave a comment
“Sometimes life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. Throughout every person’s life, there will be hard times where it’s forecast to be dark and gloomy,
with seemingly constant showers. And when it rains, it pours. It is important to use these difficult times as life lessons, growing and shaping you to blossom
into a stronger and wiser person every day!” – Unknown
