Video Of North Carolina Women Fighting At Intersection Goes Viral

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty When will women, particularly those who fit in the Becky criteria, learn to stop being so damn friendly with Jay Z, in Beyonce's presence?! Have they not listened to Lemonade or watched the elevator footage (Solange is never too far behind). Jay Z and Beyonce were hanging out court side, last night, at the GSW vs Toronto game and a clip of Bey icing out Nicole Curran, wife to the owner of the Warriors, went viral. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByWh0MYBq9R/ Beyonce can be seen putting up that virgo shield after Curran leans in to get a little closer while talking to Jay (we assume because it's loud in the arena). Bey quickly adjusts her position to put up an impenetrable virgo wall between the two. It didn't take long for the Beyhive to sting Curran so violently she disabled her social media accounts after allegedly receiving death threats from upset Beyonce fans. “Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the ‘incident’ with Beyoncé last night,” ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted. “She was in tears.” According to Curran, she was simply trying to be a good host, because she had invited them to the game. “There was no hostility,” she said, according to Shelburne. “I was trying to be a good hostess.” Curran clams she as offering the power couple something to drink. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this,” she reportedly added. “I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.” Check out photos from the game, below: