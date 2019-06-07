CLOSE
Video Of North Carolina Women Fighting At Intersection Goes Viral

Crime scene tape, artwork

Source: VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS / Getty

We don’t know what caused what you see in this video, but it’s caught the attention of more than 2 million viewers.

A Twitter user posted this video of several women brawling at an intersection. The caption of the video states that the incident took place in Mebane, NC. The video was captured by individuals sitting in a car at the intersection. The women in the video have not been identified.

The video contains profanity.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Fight , Mebane , north carolina , women

