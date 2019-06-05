CLOSE
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To ‘Remove’ Immigrants From Her School District

Georgia Clark, an English teacher in the Fort Worth Independent School District was fired on Tuesday, less than a week after she was suspended due to her activity on Twitter.

None of the fourteen people in attendance at the school board meeting supported Clark to remain employed with the district, according to Fox 4 News.

Clark, who had taught in the district for over 20 years wrote on May 17 that her school district was “loaded” with undocumented students from Mexico, that her high school had been “taken over by them” and that drug dealers within the district “had not been punished”. In follow-up tweets, she blamed all of this on an assistant principal, who she called, “a Hispanic assistant principal who protects certain students from criminal prosecution.”

“Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she said, addressing all of her tweets to “Mr. President.”

Five days later, she returned to Twitter and wrote, “I really do need a contact here in Fort Worth who should be actively investigating and removing the illegals that are in public school system.”

Clark believed she was sending direct messages to Trump but instead posted all of the tweets on her timeline.

Fort Worth has one of the highest Hispanic populations in the United States as 35 percent of the population identified as Hispanic or Latino in 2018.

Image Credit: Fort Worth ISD, via KTVT

Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To 'Remove' Immigrants From Her School District was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

