FREE GAS: Giveaway In Raleigh

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, will be serving the Raleigh community on Memorial Weekend with a free gas giveaway, tire air pressure check, window washing and gas pumped for FREE.

This service is for anyone in need.

The FREE GAS Giveaway is Saturday, May 25, 209 beginning at 7am at MURPHY USA, 1450 North New Hope Road , Raleigh, NC

