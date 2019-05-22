Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In Scholarships [Video]

TJMS
A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million in college scholarships. But, what makes his story even more incredible is that he managed to do it while being homeless.

Tupac Moseley, 17, and his mother became homeless earlier this year. “After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” Mosley explained to FOX13. “So, we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom.”

According to the news station, “For the Kingdom is a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.”

Mosley told FOX13 if it wasn’t for the director allowing him and his family to stay there, college may have not been an option. However he was reportedly offered over 50 scholarships totaling than $3 million total.

During his graduation speech, he told his classmates at Raleigh Egypt High School that his story proves that no matter your current situation nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself and work hard.

The high school valedictorian said his goal was to earl $1 million in scholarships and was shocked after surpassing his goal. “When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much,” Mosley said.

Mosley will be attending Tennessee State University in the fall and major in electrical engineering.

