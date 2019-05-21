Get Ready To Laugh As Black Moms Judge Each Other’s Soul Food

Every Black mother thinks that their cooking is the best. Well, the BuzzFeed-run Cocoa Butter decided to put some Black moms to the test and have a bit of friendly competition.

The mission: Put your best foot forward when it comes to fried chicken and macaroni & cheese.

Black Moms Try Other Black Moms' Soul Food pic.twitter.com/yGLn4GZMF0 — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) May 11, 2019

