Get Ready To Laugh As Black Moms Judge Each Other’s Soul Food

Every Black mother thinks that their cooking is the best. Well, the BuzzFeed-run Cocoa Butter decided to put some Black moms to the test and have a bit of friendly competition.

The mission: Put your best foot forward when it comes to fried chicken and macaroni & cheese.

 

 

Turkish famous heart surgeon Prof. Dr. Mehmet Oz...

Dr. Oz Said We Shouldn't Wash Our Chicken & Black Twitter Agrees, 'Nah'

[caption id="attachment_3027593" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Dr. Oz visited The Breakfast Club this morning and reiterated the CDC's message that you shouldn't wash your chicken. Yes, White people are starting today.  https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1121807666215518208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1121807666215518208&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa27395271%2Fdont-wash-raw-chicken-according-to-cdc%2F According to Dr. Oz, we should "definitely not" wash our chicken because you'll "spray the salmonella all over the kitchen" when the heat from the oven or stove would have killed it in the first place. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxuZeQ2B2K0/ Not only does the health expert instruct us to stop washing our chicken, he said he only uses water to wash his buttocks and says he spits on his washcloth before wiping. Hmph. Needless to say, Black Twitter wasn't feeling it, and collectively agreed, "hell to the nah to the nah nah." Full interview, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkw8Du6grzA&t=58s

 

