Would You Go See A Whitney Houston Hologram Tour? It’s Coming…

If you keep wishing that you could see Whitney Houston on tour, you might be getting your wish. Seven years after the songbird’s death, the sole executor of Whitney’s estate, Pat Houston, is planning a hologram tour.

 

 

In addition to the hologram tour, there could be a new Whitney album featuring unused tracks from her debut album as well as a Broadway-type show, according to Variety.

 

 

