CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken Items In Their Houses [WATCH]

5 reads
Leave a comment
Food Packaged

Source: Dorann Weber / Getty

See, we’re fans of DIY work. We’re also real big fans of life hacks. But … apparently, the most unknown tool to help fix a few appliances happens to be a pack of Ramen Noodles.

No, we’re not kidding.

A recent video has gone viral showing one man’s rather innovative way to fix a shattered ceramic sink using an uncooked block of noodles. The crazy part? The guy used the seasoning packet on top of the noodles!

Also, would you believe this isn’t the first time Ramen has been used to repair something in the home? Yup, somebody even used their pack of Ramen to fix a table. Which … now makes us not as crazy for having that giant pile of Ramen stashed in our dorm rooms in college.

 

People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken Items In Their Houses [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Michael Forever Tribute Concert
Michael Jackson’s Sons Start A YouTube Channel
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
53 itemsjanet jackson
53 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
UPDATE: Black Woman Shot And Killed By Texas…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Halle Berry Does All Her Own Stunts In…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close