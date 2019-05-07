Video Of Boy Singing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” Sweeps The Internet

31 reads Leave a comment
If you haven’t seen this viral video yet, you must have been away from the internet for about a week. This elementary school student is giving us life with his live rendition of Anita Baker’s Sweet Love. Get into it.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala
40 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala
1. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 3 of 40
4. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 14 of 40
15. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 16 of 40
17. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 22 of 40
23. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red CarpetSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 40
28. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 39 of 40
40. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 40 of 40
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours