Video Of Boy Singing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” Sweeps The Internet

Campy. This year's theme for the MET Gala is "campy" and if you're like us and Celine Dion, you were a little confused by what exactly that means. Hundreds of designers have spent months interpreting the theme leading to the biggest night in fashion. Celebs are arriving, some stealing the show more than others. Billy Porter arrived on a gold chariot of men, while Lady Gaga wowed the crowd in a layered Brandon Maxwell look. Celine Dion gave us "Queen of the night" in an exciting fringe Oscar De La Renta ensemble. With Rihanna skipping this year's festivities, we have our eyes out for Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and other favorites!