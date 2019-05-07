CLOSE
Video Of Boy Singing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” Sweeps The Internet

Anita Baker In Concert - Austin, TX

Source: Jay West / Getty

If you haven’t seen this viral video yet, you must have been away from the internet for about a week. This elementary school student is giving us life with his live rendition of Anita Baker’s Sweet Love. Get into it.

 

This is it!

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala

Campy. This year's theme for the MET Gala is "campy" and if you're like us and Celine Dion, you were a little confused by what exactly that means. Hundreds of designers have spent months interpreting the theme leading to the biggest night in fashion. Celebs are arriving, some stealing the show more than others. Billy Porter arrived on a gold chariot of men, while Lady Gaga wowed the crowd in a layered Brandon Maxwell look. Celine Dion gave us "Queen of the night" in an exciting fringe Oscar De La Renta ensemble. With Rihanna skipping this year's festivities, we have our eyes out for Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and other favorites!

 

