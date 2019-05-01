Tuesday, a former UNC-CH student opened fire inside a classroom on the final day of class at the University. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

The community and the University of North Carolina Charlotte is mourning two lives lost and four others injured.

Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.

A vigil has been planned on campus for Wednesday.

The campus was to host a concert with rapper Waka Flocka at the school’s football stadium on Tuesday night.

UNC Charlotte Shooting Leaves 2 Dead; Vigil Set

