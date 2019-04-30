CLOSE
Who Decided To Put “Gangsta’s Paradise” In The ‘Sonic’ Trailer…And Why Does He Have Teeth?

2019 CinemaCon - Paramount Pictures Exclusive Presentation

The Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Is Getting Some Mixed Reviews

After a lot of anticipation, the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was finally released today. Along with the excitement for the upcoming film, the trailer seemed to leave fans with even more questions than before.

One of the biggest inquiries regarding this trailer: why is Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” playing throughout the entire thing?!

Picking this song to represent the film is extremely confusing for many reasons, mostly because nothing in the trailer relates to the 1995 hit, Coolio, or anything to do with living in a gangsta’s paradise. Sonic was introduced in the early ’90s, around the same time as the song, so this choice could just be a dose of nostalgia for the OG fans of the game–but still, it doesn’t make much sense beyond that. Especially considering the countless original songs featured in the Sonic games that could have been a much more fitting and obvious choice.

Hey–maybe they just put “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the trailer to get people talking about the movie. I mean…that is exactly what’s happening, right?

And unfortunately for the people behind Sonic The Hedgehog, music isn’t the only problem people have with the movie. An even bigger issue–that will undoubtedly affect quality of the actual movie, unlike the trailer’s song selection–is Sonic’s teeth.

Thinking about a hedgehog’s teeth is weird on it’s own, but seeing our beloved friend Sonic with human teeth is…frightening. Unsurprisingly, people aren’t happy about it.

Check out what people online had to say about their gripes with the Sonic The Hedgehog trailer–including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and human teeth–down below:

Who Decided To Put “Gangsta’s Paradise” In The ‘Sonic’ Trailer…And Why Does He Have Teeth? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

