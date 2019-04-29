CLOSE
Police Shoot Three Children In Texas

Three children were reportedly taken to a Tulsa, Okla.-area hospital after a police officer fired at a robbery suspect in a pickup truck.

Though authorities did not immediately release the ages or conditions of the children, Olivia Hill told Texas news station KXII-TV that three of her four children were wounded, while her two-year-old child was left unharmed.

“My 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture,” Hill said. “My 1-year-old baby has gunshot wounds on her face. My 2-year-old wasn’t touched with any bullets.”

According to reports, Hill and the children were in the pickup with William Devaughn Smith, 21, in Hugo, Tex, when officers approached. Smith is suspected in a Pizza Hut robbery that took place earlier this month.

Smith’s relationship to Hill remains unclear, and he was treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital 30 miles away before being taken into custody for a robbery warrant in Oklahoma.  According to the Hugo Police Facebook page, a suspect entered the back of the eatery, pressed an object to the back of an employee and demanded cash, then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Smith was treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital 30 miles away before being taken into custody for a robbery warrant in Oklahoma.

“What happened between the contact with him and when police fired, we’re still trying to put that together,” said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations spokesperson Brook Arbeitman. “The OSBI is still investigating whether he fired at police and whether he was armed.”

Police say, it is unclear if officers knew there were children in the vehicle when they began shooting.

