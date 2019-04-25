Don’t Miss The Wake County Public Libraries Book Sale!

Continue reading Twitter Fingers: Trump ‘Welcomes’ Joe Biden Into 2020 Presidential Race, Calls Him ‘Sleepy Joe’

https://youtu.be/VbOU2fTg6cI Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his run for presidency today, sending loyal Obama followers jumping for political joy and Trump straight to his Twitter soap box. Biden's bid at the 2020 election made him the front-runner for the democratic party and according to a MorningConsult.com, he is polling ahead of his adversary, who he came out swinging against. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said in a three-minute campaign video directly combating Trumps "there are very fine people on both sides" statement that rocked the political sphere. “I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.” In typical Trump fashion, he took to Twitter to "welcome" Biden to the race and throw some shade of course. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1121388967444799488 While some are elated by Biden stepping foot into the race, political pundits aren't turning a blind eye to his involvement with the controversial 1994 Crime Bill. Biden has a long history in politics so we're sure plenty will come up on his journey to the White House as he served as a senator for 36 years. https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1121420068439691264 There is much to be seen during this race. We'll be keeping an eye out on it. In the mean time, here's what folks are saying on Twitter.