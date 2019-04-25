Don’t Miss The Wake County Public Libraries Book Sale!

0 reads Leave a comment
More than 200,000 books will be up for grabs at Wake County Public Libraries’ annual Book Sale May 2-5 in the Expo Center at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The Expo Center is near the Blue Ridge Rd. entrance and there is ample free parking throughout the fairgrounds.
This popular event gives visitors the opportunity to pick up some favorite books—and discover new reads—at great prices. Here are the details:
Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted for payment.
Thursday, May 2, from noon – 9 p.m. Expanded hours!
Hardbound books $4
Paperbacks $2
Children’s books $2
Media $2
Friday, May 3, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Half Price Day
Hardbound books $2
Paperbacks $1
Children’s books $1
Media $1
Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dollar Day
Hardbound books $1
Paperbacks $1
Children’s books $1
Media $1
Sunday, May 5, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or while supplies last!
Bargain Day
Box of books $3
Boxes available while supplies last.
Bring your own handcart. Assisted drive-up loading available.
