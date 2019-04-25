Durham Woman Arrested After Reporting Vomit In Her Daughter’s Seat That Was Left By Previous Passenger

Continue reading Houston High School Principal Bans Bonnets & Leggings After Mother Showed Up Wearing This…

https://youtu.be/xnepb8LI7a4 James Madison High School principal Carlotta Outley Brown issued a parental dress code to parents who are enrolling and picking up their students in certain attire. According to a memo that went out to students, “Parents, we do value you as a parent in your child’s education. You are your child’s first teacher. However, please know we have to have standards. Most of all, we must have high standards.” https://twitter.com/aliceclearman/status/1120771774860279808 Apparently the policy came two weeks after Joselyn Lewis showed up to the school wearing a headscarf and Marilyn Monroe t-shirt to enroll her child in the school and got turned away. “She went on to say that she still couldn’t let me on the premises because I was not in dress code and I still didn’t understand what that meant,” Lewis told Houston KPRC. Another parent said, “If I go into school, I’m going to go in presentable, but I have this on my head. I don’t see how this sets a bad example for a child.” Here's what social media had to say about it: