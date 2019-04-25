CLOSE
Durham Woman Arrested After Reporting Vomit In Her Daughter’s Seat That Was Left By Previous Passenger

Imagine that you’re flying across country with your child and you find vomit in your child’s seat upon boarding your flight. You report the vomit to a member of the crew who allegedly tells you it’s not her job to clean the vomit. After a back and forth over the situation, you’re arrested and your child is placed in protective services.

This is the story that a local woman, Rosetta Swinney, is telling about a recent experience on Frontier Airlines.

 

 

