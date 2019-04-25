Durham Woman Arrested After Reporting Vomit In Her Daughter’s Seat That Was Left By Previous Passenger

14 reads Leave a comment
Imagine that you’re flying across country with your child and you find vomit in your child’s seat upon boarding your flight. You report the vomit to a member of the crew who allegedly tells you it’s not her job to clean the vomit. After a back and forth over the situation, you’re arrested and your child is placed in protective services.
This is the story that a local woman, Rosetta Swinney, is telling about a recent experience on Frontier Airlines.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours