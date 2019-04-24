Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit Over ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Flag

The Black Lives Matter movement began as a way to call attention to systemic racism against people of color. BLM protests police brutality, the disproportionate number of Black people whose lives are ruined by our criminal “justice” system, and racial profiling. For whatever reason, some white folks have an issue with Black folks fighting for our livelihood — y’all remember that All Lives Matter bullsh*t.

Now, in a new report from the NYDailyNews word is a Black woman from Oregon (not pictured above) was awarded $100,000 after claiming her coworkers tried to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement with a “Blue Lives Matter” flag.

“A county in Oregon has agreed to pay a $100,000 settlement to a black employee who claimed her workplace became hostile and racially insensitive after she complained about a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag that was pinned up in the office,” NYDailyNews reports. After months of alleged harassment, Karimah Guion-Pledgure decided to sue Multnomah County, reportedly claiming the flag “demeans” the Black Lives Matter movement — and yes, ma’am it sure does.

So what exactly happened?

“A probation officer at the woman’s office hung one above his desk in September 2017 and supervisors would not require the man to remove the flag. Co-workers disagreed with the woman that it was derogatory. She claimed she was harassed because of her stance and faced ‘discrimination and retaliation’ during her time working as a corrections technician for the county,” the site states. “A copy of the lawsuit obtained by the Daily News said the Blue Lives Matter movement ‘co-opts’ the Black Lives Matter movement’s slogan and repurposes it to shift focus from black lives to law enforcement, which is ‘a chosen profession, not a racial identity.’”

Surrounded by next level pettiness, Karimah created her own “equity wall” but apparently that didn’t go over well…

“In July 2018, Guion-Pledgure created her own ‘equity wall’ in response to the Blue Lives Matter flag remaining on the wall. It was made up of visuals of people of color killed by police in the United States and visuals of immigrant children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border,” the site explains.

“A co-worker complained about the wall the next day and she was told to remove it but refused since the Blue Lives Matter flag has been allowed to stay up for months even though there had been many complaints, the lawsuit said… in response, the office instituted a policy limiting the size of pictures to smaller than 5-x-7 inches. Co-workers with Blue Lives Matter flags responded by bringing in smaller versions and the day the policy was enacted, two notes were left on Guion-Pledgure’s equity wall. One read ‘Thanks a lot,’ and the other read, ‘Bitch,’” NYDailyNews goes on.

She reportedly went on leave for weeks but the harassment continued when she got back, at which point she decided to sue. Originally seeking $420K, Karimah settled for $100K. As a part of the settlement, Karimah was required to resign from her position with the county but will reportedly be allowed to apply to future positions (insert side-eye here). The office will also no longer be allowed to display “Blue Lives Matter” flags and the like.

Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit Over ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Flag was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

