What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Family eating at picnic table

Looking for something to do this weekend?  Check this out!

Friday

Triple C’s Tour

w/ Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson, Omar Cunningham, Comedian Chris Paul and Dru Hill

Duke Energy Center

8PM

—————————–

Comedian Jay Pharoah

Goodnight’s Comedy Club

Today Thru Saturday

——————————

Saturday

Family Field Day & Earth Day Celebration

Durham Farmer’s Market

501 Foster Street in Durham

9 a.m. to 11 a.m

——————————-

Free Egg Hunt

Wendell Community Center

601 W 3rd Street, Wendell

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

——————————

Free music series, Music On Main featuring Envision

The Street at South Point, Durham,

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

——————————

African-American Heritage Night

Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Celebrating the history of African-american heritage in baseball, the entire team will wear “42” jerseys during the game

6:35p.m.

comments – add yours
