What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Friday
w/ Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson, Omar Cunningham, Comedian Chris Paul and Dru Hill
Duke Energy Center
8PM
—————————–
Comedian Jay Pharoah
Goodnight’s Comedy Club
Today Thru Saturday
——————————
Saturday
Family Field Day & Earth Day Celebration
Durham Farmer’s Market
501 Foster Street in Durham
9 a.m. to 11 a.m
——————————-
Wendell Community Center
601 W 3rd Street, Wendell
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
——————————
Free music series, Music On Main featuring Envision
The Street at South Point, Durham,
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
——————————
African-American Heritage Night
Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Celebrating the history of African-american heritage in baseball, the entire team will wear “42” jerseys during the game
6:35p.m.
