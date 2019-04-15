JOB FAIR: Wake County Public School Hiring Bus Drivers

1 reads Leave a comment
The Wake County Public School System is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers!
Come to the job fair on April 16 at Carroll Magnet Middle from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the hiring and training process and see how it feels behind the wheel of a yellow school bus.
The Wake County School system offers:
* a competitive wage package
* schedule options
* training
* vacation time
* holiday pay
* health insurance
* NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers
* daily guarantee on pay
* a great working environment!
