JOB FAIR: Wake County Public School Hiring Bus Drivers

The Wake County Public School System is hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers!

Come to the job fair on April 16 at Carroll Magnet Middle from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Learn more about the hiring and training process and see how it feels behind the wheel of a yellow school bus.

The Wake County School system offers:

* a competitive wage package

* schedule options

* training

* vacation time

* holiday pay

* health insurance

* NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers

* daily guarantee on pay

* a great working environment!

