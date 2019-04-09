The Easter Bunny Is Coming! Here’s Where You Can See Him At Local Malls

Continue reading Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

[caption id="attachment_3025640" align="alignleft" width="935"] Source: George Pimentel / Getty[/caption] For Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, love is love. And for them, that love means supporting their 11-year-old son Zion Wade who appeared at the annual Miami Beach Pride March on Sunday. The Miami Heat star, who was in Toronto playing the Raptures, sent his support via Instagram. “We support each other with Pride,” Wade wrote over a photo of his son and his wife. https://twitter.com/BrianRichy/status/1115013742641713152 According to NBC News, Zion and his stepmom were on a float during Sunday's LGBTQ pride festival. They were also joined by other family members such as his 17-year-old big brother, Zaire and baby sister Kaavia. Zaire Wade shared his public support on Instagram for his younger brother, writing: “Love you lil bro no matter what.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv-RMbaAfrT/ Just beautiful! Sadly, there will always be people who take issue with the Wades supporting Zion, accusing the couple of encouraging "a lifestyle" on a child so young." But thankfully, there were more people flocking to Twitter commending the parents for loving their child unconditionally and supporting their son for being who he is and living out loud. In addition, Black LGBTQ folks shared their own stories and stressed why it's important for Black parents to not turn their backs on their children for coming out. Take a look: