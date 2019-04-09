CLOSE
The Easter Bunny Is Coming! Here’s Where You Can See Him At Local Malls

The Easter Bunny is coming! Don’t miss him when he’s at a mall near you!

Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh (March 30-April 20)

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Easter Bunny takes breaks Monday-Saturday from 1-1:15 p.m. and 5-5:15 p.m.

Sunday: noon–6 p.m.

The Easter Bunny takes a break on Sundays from 3-3:15 p.m.

The Streets at Southpoint – Durham (April 5-20)

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

Special Easter Bunny Hours

Sat., Apr. 13: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14: noon-7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Triangle Town Center – Raleigh (March 30-April 20)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

Cary Towne Center – Cary (April 6-20)

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

Golden East Crossing – Rocky Mount (April 6-April 20)

Monday-Saturday: 10am-8pm (breaks: 1pm-2pm & 4pm-5pm)

Sunday: 1pm-6pm (break: 2:30pm-3pm)

Greenville Mall – Greenville (April 13-April 20)

Monday – Saturday 10am – 9pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm

 

