The Easter Bunny Is Coming! Here’s Where You Can See Him At Local Malls

The Easter Bunny is coming! Don’t miss him when he’s at a mall near you!
Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh (March 30-April 20)
Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
The Easter Bunny takes breaks Monday-Saturday from 1-1:15 p.m. and 5-5:15 p.m.
Sunday: noon–6 p.m.
The Easter Bunny takes a break on Sundays from 3-3:15 p.m.
The Streets at Southpoint – Durham (April 5-20)
Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Special Easter Bunny Hours
Sat., Apr. 13: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sun., Apr. 14: noon-7 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 19: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 20: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Triangle Town Center – Raleigh (March 30-April 20)
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Cary Towne Center – Cary (April 6-20)
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Golden East Crossing – Rocky Mount (April 6-April 20)
Monday-Saturday: 10am-8pm (breaks: 1pm-2pm & 4pm-5pm)
Sunday: 1pm-6pm (break: 2:30pm-3pm)
Greenville Mall – Greenville (April 13-April 20)
Monday – Saturday 10am – 9pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm
