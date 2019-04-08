Like Free Ice Cream? Then You Won’t Want To Miss This Deal!

Continue reading Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

Lebron James, Rihanna, Diddy, Cardi B & More Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

[caption id="attachment_3025332" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Luis Sinco / Getty[/caption] The untimely assassination of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle sent shock waves through the hip-hop community. The Victory Lap rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon store Sunday night. He was reportedly shot six times and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Hussle, a member of the Crips gang, used his platform to promote positivity, change in the community and educate the youth about financial freedom. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/726882030361812994 Hussle had two children, one with actress Lauren London. Before his death, he was seen posing with fans in the parking lot of his Marathon store. In his last tweet, which was posted just moments before he was shot, he talked about finding the blessing in having strong enemies. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1112472675169886208 A manhunt is currently underway for Hussle's killer. Countless fans, friends, family and celebrities have taken to social media to express heartbreak over the senseless murder of one of hip-hop's brightest talents. See their tributes below: