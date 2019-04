Tomorrow April 5th is the BIG day!

The inspiring movie “The Best Of Enemies” opens nationwide. The movie has a powerful message, telling the story of two unlikely allies fighting for racial equality during the 1970’s in Durham, NC. The movie is a must-see for the entire family.

Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell on GMA

Must See:

